Suspicious package causes evacuation in downtown Lawrence Monday morning
The old courthouse at 1100 Massachusetts in Lawrence was evacuated on Monday morning after a suspicious cardboard box was found on the west steps. Several businesses in downtown Lawrence were evacuated after a suspicious package was reported on the steps of the old courthouse and police found a message which read "death before dishonor" written on the steps leading up to building.
