Suspicious box shuts down streets and...

Suspicious box shuts down streets and businesses near old courthouse in Lawrence

Next Story Prev Story
4 min ago Read more: WICU12 Erie

A suspicious cardboard box was found on the west steps at the old courthouse at 1100 Massachusetts Street in Lawrence, Kansas on Monday morning.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WICU12 Erie.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Lawrence Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Man needs mental help Sat Wesley Nathaniel ... 15
men wearing panties (Nov '09) Jan 21 anal thex 217
News Lawrence considering Indigenous Peoples Day to ... (Apr '16) Jan 9 What happened to ... 4
How did Cindy Helms Rice die? (Jan '16) Jan 4 jeffryhelmsbike 14
looking for a girl with the nickname Noodle Dec '16 Karey 5
Is shopping on Mass st a hazard to your health? (Jan '16) Nov '16 Go Lions 14
Audra Alarcon Oct '16 Sunbird 1
See all Lawrence Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Lawrence Forum Now

Lawrence Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Lawrence Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Lawrence, KS

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,867 • Total comments across all topics: 278,184,464

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC