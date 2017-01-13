Supreme Court case highlights importance of providing quality...
The Supreme Court heard arguments this week in a case that has the potential to strengthen and clarify the rights of more than 6 million children with disabilities in the United States in relation to education. The case may require public schools to offer a special education program that will ensure students can make significant educational progress.
