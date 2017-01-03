States with Expanded Medicaid Have Mo...

States with Expanded Medicaid Have More Individuals with Disabilities Employed

Individuals with disabilities are significantly more likely to be employed if they live in a state that has expanded Medicaid under the Affordable Care Act, a new study has found. Researchers at the University of Kansas co-authored a study that found a 6 percentage-point difference in employment rates among working-age adults with disabilities in states that expanded Medicaid and those that chose not to.

