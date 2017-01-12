Soon-to-be Lawrence mayor also Uber d...

Soon-to-be Lawrence mayor also Uber driver

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Jan 12 Read more: The Hutchinson News, Hutchinson Kansas

After having lived in Phoenix, Kansas City and San Francisco, what brought incoming Mayor Leslie Soden to Lawrence was simple.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Hutchinson News, Hutchinson Kansas.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Lawrence Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Man needs mental help Thu Wesley Nathaniel ... 11
News Lawrence considering Indigenous Peoples Day to ... (Apr '16) Jan 9 What happened to ... 4
How did Cindy Helms Rice die? (Jan '16) Jan 4 jeffryhelmsbike 14
looking for a girl with the nickname Noodle Dec '16 Karey 5
Is shopping on Mass st a hazard to your health? (Jan '16) Nov '16 Go Lions 14
Audra Alarcon Oct '16 Sunbird 1
#Legit #pain n #anxiety meds (Jun '15) Oct '16 Diantha 4
See all Lawrence Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Lawrence Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Ice Storm Warning for Douglas County was issued at January 14 at 12:35PM CST

Lawrence Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Lawrence Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Bin Laden
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. Syria
  1. South Korea
  2. Michael Jackson
  3. Cuba
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Pope Francis
 

Lawrence, KS

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,633 • Total comments across all topics: 277,911,426

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC