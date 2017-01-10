Singer/Songwriter Angelica Garcia to Join Lydia Loveless on Nationwide Tour
Emerging singer-songwriter Angelica Garcia will join Lydia Loveless as direct support on a nationwide tour kicking off January 19 in Nashville. The 17-date tour will make stops in New Orleans, Los Angeles, San Francisco, Portland, Seattle, Denver and more, before wrapping up in Lawrence, KS on February 13. See below for a full list of dates.
Start the conversation, or Read more at BroadwayWorld.com.
Add your comments below
Lawrence Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Lawrence considering Indigenous Peoples Day to ... (Apr '16)
|Jan 9
|What happened to ...
|4
|How did Cindy Helms Rice die? (Jan '16)
|Jan 4
|jeffryhelmsbike
|14
|Man needs mental help
|Dec 13
|oh_stop_it
|10
|looking for a girl with the nickname Noodle
|Dec '16
|Karey
|5
|Is shopping on Mass st a hazard to your health? (Jan '16)
|Nov '16
|Go Lions
|14
|Audra Alarcon
|Oct '16
|Sunbird
|1
|#Legit #pain n #anxiety meds (Jun '15)
|Oct '16
|Diantha
|4
Find what you want!
Search Lawrence Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC