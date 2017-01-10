Singer/Songwriter Angelica Garcia to Join Lydia Loveless on Nationwide Tour

Emerging singer-songwriter Angelica Garcia will join Lydia Loveless as direct support on a nationwide tour kicking off January 19 in Nashville. The 17-date tour will make stops in New Orleans, Los Angeles, San Francisco, Portland, Seattle, Denver and more, before wrapping up in Lawrence, KS on February 13. See below for a full list of dates.

Start the conversation, or Read more at BroadwayWorld.com.