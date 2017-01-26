Report of Verizon-Charter merger talks pose questions for telecom...

The exploration of a Verizon-Charter Communications merger presents interesting questions for the telecommunications industry and how the new Trump administration will handle potential antitrust questions, according to a University of Kansas expert on mergers and acquisitions. George Bittlingmayer, Wagnon Distinguished Professor of Finance in the KU School of Business, is available to discuss reports of Verizon executives approaching cable and broadband provider Charter about combining with the wireless carrier.

