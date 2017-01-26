Report of Verizon-Charter merger talks pose questions for telecom...
The exploration of a Verizon-Charter Communications merger presents interesting questions for the telecommunications industry and how the new Trump administration will handle potential antitrust questions, according to a University of Kansas expert on mergers and acquisitions. George Bittlingmayer, Wagnon Distinguished Professor of Finance in the KU School of Business, is available to discuss reports of Verizon executives approaching cable and broadband provider Charter about combining with the wireless carrier.
Start the conversation, or Read more at University of Kansas.
Add your comments below
Lawrence Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Man needs mental help
|Jan 21
|Wesley Nathaniel ...
|15
|men wearing panties (Nov '09)
|Jan 21
|anal thex
|217
|Lawrence considering Indigenous Peoples Day to ... (Apr '16)
|Jan 9
|What happened to ...
|4
|How did Cindy Helms Rice die? (Jan '16)
|Jan 4
|jeffryhelmsbike
|14
|looking for a girl with the nickname Noodle
|Dec '16
|Karey
|5
|Is shopping on Mass st a hazard to your health? (Jan '16)
|Nov '16
|Go Lions
|14
|Audra Alarcon
|Oct '16
|Sunbird
|1
Find what you want!
Search Lawrence Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC