LIRR Commuter Train Derails in Brooklyn, NY; Injuries Reported

A Long Island Railroad commuter train derailed at Atlantic Terminal in Brooklyn, New York, Wednesday morning.Officials said 18 people suffered minor injur... - President-elect Donald Trump revealed on Tuesday that his classified briefing on Russian political hacking is slated for Friday, while continuing to cast doub... U.S. Senator Jerry Moran has been appointed to key U.S. Senate committees whose jurisdictions have a direct impact on our nation's economy and the lives of Kansans.... LAWRENCE, Kan. _ Svi Mykhailiuk went the length of the court and threw in a finger-tip layup as the buzzer sounded to give No.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KRVN-AM Lexington.