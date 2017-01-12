Kinedyne undergoes major relocation, consolidation and expansion
Kinedyne, a global manufacturer and distributor of cargo control products for the transportation industry, said it is close to completing a major relocation, consolidation and expansion effort designed to make the company more efficient, competitive and responsive to its customers' needs. The expanded 200,000-square-foot facility will now house a wide range of employees specializing in engineering, manufacturing, quality control, supply chain management, customer service and government contracts.
