Kinedyne undergoes major relocation, consolidation and expansion

Kinedyne, a global manufacturer and distributor of cargo control products for the transportation industry, said it is close to completing a major relocation, consolidation and expansion effort designed to make the company more efficient, competitive and responsive to its customers' needs. The expanded 200,000-square-foot facility will now house a wide range of employees specializing in engineering, manufacturing, quality control, supply chain management, customer service and government contracts.

