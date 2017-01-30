Kansas university presidents try to reassure international students
University students attending Kansas colleges and universities are being urged to avoid traveling abroad while President Donald Trump's executive order banning immigration from seven African and Middle Eastern countries for 90 days is being studied by university officials. "This state and nation were settled by immigrants, and immigrants continue to make immeasurable contributions to our society," Bernadette Gray-Little, chancellor of the University of Kansas, said in a statement Sunday.
