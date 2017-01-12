Kansas state government bond debt sur...

Kansas state government bond debt surges $2 billion since 2010

Thursday Jan 12 Read more: The Capital-Journal

Tax-supported borrowing by Kansas government expanded nearly 50 percent in the past two years and contributed to an increase since 2010 of more than $90 million in annual debt payments from the state general fund, a Kansas official said Wednesday. An analysis by the Kansas Development Finance Authority showed credit-rating agencies consistently pointed to Kansas' greater reliance on borrowing as a fundamental weakness.

