Kansas names four new inductees for Walk of Honor
Bronze plaques honoring abolitionist John Brown, Satanta, Arthur Capper and Charles Sheldon will be added this year to the Walk of Honor on the Statehouse grounds. The program initiated by Gov. Sam Brownback and operated since 2011 through the Kansas Historical Society's foundationhas previously honored 16 people who made a difference in Kansas and the nation.
Lawrence Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Man needs mental help
|Sat
|Wesley Nathaniel ...
|16
|men wearing panties (Nov '09)
|Jan 21
|anal thex
|217
|Lawrence considering Indigenous Peoples Day to ... (Apr '16)
|Jan 9
|What happened to ...
|4
|How did Cindy Helms Rice die? (Jan '16)
|Jan 4
|jeffryhelmsbike
|14
|looking for a girl with the nickname Noodle
|Dec '16
|Karey
|5
|Is shopping on Mass st a hazard to your health? (Jan '16)
|Nov '16
|Go Lions
|14
|Audra Alarcon
|Oct '16
|Sunbird
|1
