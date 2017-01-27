Kansas names four new inductees for W...

Kansas names four new inductees for Walk of Honor

Friday Jan 27

Bronze plaques honoring abolitionist John Brown, Satanta, Arthur Capper and Charles Sheldon will be added this year to the Walk of Honor on the Statehouse grounds. The program initiated by Gov. Sam Brownback and operated since 2011 through the Kansas Historical Society's foundationhas previously honored 16 people who made a difference in Kansas and the nation.

