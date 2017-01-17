Kansas Influent Building Contract Awa...

Kansas Influent Building Contract Awarded

46 min ago Read more: PaintSquare

The City of Lawrence recently awarded a project for the cleaning and recoating of an existing influent building and bio solids pump system located in Lawrence, Kansas, to Gray & Company Inc., of Topeka. Gray & Company, which was the second lowest bidder, submitted a bid in the amount of $72,910 and was awarded the job.

