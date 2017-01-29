Kansas Highway Patrol trooper loses certification because of April 2016 chase
Jacob Moomau became a Kansas Highway Patrol trooper in 2012 and was decertified in November of 2016. A Kansas Highway Patrol trooper lost state certification as a law enforcement officer following a vehicle pursuit in April 2016.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Capital-Journal.
Comments
Add your comments below
Lawrence Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|men wearing panties (Nov '09)
|Sun
|Thomas J Ruthafor...
|218
|Lawrence considering Indigenous Peoples Day to ... (Apr '16)
|Sun
|Thoms J Ruthaford...
|5
|Man needs mental help
|Sat
|Wesley Nathaniel ...
|16
|How did Cindy Helms Rice die? (Jan '16)
|Jan 4
|jeffryhelmsbike
|14
|looking for a girl with the nickname Noodle
|Dec '16
|Karey
|5
|Is shopping on Mass st a hazard to your health? (Jan '16)
|Nov '16
|Go Lions
|14
|Audra Alarcon
|Oct '16
|Sunbird
|1
Find what you want!
Search Lawrence Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC