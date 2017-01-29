Kansas Highway Patrol trooper loses c...

Kansas Highway Patrol trooper loses certification because of April 2016 chase

Jacob Moomau became a Kansas Highway Patrol trooper in 2012 and was decertified in November of 2016. A Kansas Highway Patrol trooper lost state certification as a law enforcement officer following a vehicle pursuit in April 2016.

