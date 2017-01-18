Islamic radicalization in Central Asi...

Islamic radicalization in Central Asia is not one-dimensional, scholar says

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: University of Kansas

As Turkish authorities have arrested an Uzbek man as the alleged gunman accused of killing 39 people on New Year's Day at an Istanbul nightclub , a University of Kansas researcher who studies Central Asia said it would be a mistake in response to view Islamic radicalization as one-dimensional in the former Soviet states. The Islamic State in Iraq and Syria, or ISIS, claimed responsibility for the mass shooting.

Start the conversation, or Read more at University of Kansas.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Lawrence Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Man needs mental help Tue Wesley Nathaniel ... 13
News Lawrence considering Indigenous Peoples Day to ... (Apr '16) Jan 9 What happened to ... 4
How did Cindy Helms Rice die? (Jan '16) Jan 4 jeffryhelmsbike 14
looking for a girl with the nickname Noodle Dec '16 Karey 5
Is shopping on Mass st a hazard to your health? (Jan '16) Nov '16 Go Lions 14
Audra Alarcon Oct '16 Sunbird 1
#Legit #pain n #anxiety meds (Jun '15) Oct '16 Diantha 4
See all Lawrence Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Lawrence Forum Now

Lawrence Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Lawrence Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Lawrence, KS

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,654 • Total comments across all topics: 278,032,939

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC