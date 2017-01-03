Iraqi man sentenced in visa fraud case

Iraqi man sentenced in visa fraud case

Yesterday

An Iraqi man who lied about working as a translator for the U.S. Army in order to obtain a visa has been ordered to serve two years in federal prison. U.S. Attorney Tom Beall said Goran Sabah Ghafour, 35, was sentenced Wednesday.

