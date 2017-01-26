Heptathletes Get Jayhawk Classic Underway
Results: Day 1 LAWRENCE, Kan. - Two members at the Kansas men's track & field squad kicked off the Jayhawk Classic Thursday afternoon, competing in the first four events of the men's heptathlon inside Anschutz Pavilion.
