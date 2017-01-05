Governor signs order on LGBT discrimi...

Governor signs order on LGBT discrimination

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Jan 5 Read more: WAVY-TV Portsmouth

Former Indiana Sen. Dan Coats served as a member of the Senate Intelligence Committee before retiring from Congress last year. PITTSBURGH - Jay Ajayi's resume wasn't much to look at in early October.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WAVY-TV Portsmouth.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Lawrence Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Lawrence considering Indigenous Peoples Day to ... (Apr '16) Jan 5 sniff sniff crazy... 3
How did Cindy Helms Rice die? (Jan '16) Jan 4 jeffryhelmsbike 14
Man needs mental help Dec 13 oh_stop_it 10
looking for a girl with the nickname Noodle Dec 8 Karey 5
Is shopping on Mass st a hazard to your health? (Jan '16) Nov '16 Go Lions 14
Audra Alarcon Oct '16 Sunbird 1
#Legit #pain n #anxiety meds (Jun '15) Oct '16 Diantha 4
See all Lawrence Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Lawrence Forum Now

Lawrence Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Lawrence Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Toyota
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. China
  5. Gunman
  1. Bin Laden
  2. South Korea
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Health Care
 

Lawrence, KS

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,546 • Total comments across all topics: 277,705,189

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC