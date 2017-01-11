Former Shwanee County D.A. Chad Taylor takes the stand in discrimination lawsuit case
Chad Taylor, whose last day as Shawnee County District Attorney was on Monday, took the witness stand on Wednesday in the civil lawsuit alleging that two employees of his office were discriminated against more than six years ago in his office. Taylor was sworn in at 11:15 a.m. Wednesday, and is being questioned by Rik Siro, one of two attorneys representing the two former employees.
