Februaries of the Past

Februaries of the Past

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Walleye Insider

In February, Old Man Winter regularly keeps Midwest finesse anglers at bay in northeastern Kansas. For example, there were 368 days from Feb. 1, 2004, to Feb. 29, 2016, and during that time, I was afloat only 69 times, which is an average of five February outings each year.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Walleye Insider.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Lawrence Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
men wearing panties (Nov '09) Sun Thomas J Ruthafor... 218
News Lawrence considering Indigenous Peoples Day to ... (Apr '16) Sun Thoms J Ruthaford... 5
Man needs mental help Jan 28 Wesley Nathaniel ... 16
How did Cindy Helms Rice die? (Jan '16) Jan 4 jeffryhelmsbike 14
looking for a girl with the nickname Noodle Dec '16 Karey 5
Is shopping on Mass st a hazard to your health? (Jan '16) Nov '16 Go Lions 14
Audra Alarcon Oct '16 Sunbird 1
See all Lawrence Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Lawrence Forum Now

Lawrence Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Lawrence Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Supreme Court
  2. Ferguson
  3. Super Bowl
  4. American Idol
  5. Iran
  1. Mexico
  2. China
  3. Hong Kong
  4. Iraq
  5. Wall Street
 

Lawrence, KS

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,472 • Total comments across all topics: 278,455,830

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC