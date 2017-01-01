Donald L. Ogburn

Donald L. Ogburn

Sunday Jan 1

Memorial Mass for Donald L. Ogburn, 82, rural Lawrence, will be at 10 a.m. Monday, Jan. 2, 2017 at Corpus Christi Catholic Church. Mr. Ogburn died Dec. 28, 2016 at Lawrence Memorial Hospital with Phyllis and many of their children and grandchildren around him.

