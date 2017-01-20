City installing traffic-calming devices at intersection of Naismith Drive and Crescent Road
In anticipation of a project tentatively scheduled for the summer of 2017, the city of Lawrence is installing temporary traffic-calming devices at the intersection of Naismith Drive and Crescent Road today. This irregular intersection is located next to the Earth, Energy & Environment Center construction site, near the location of the building that housed the former Jayhawk Bookstore, near the top of the hill.
