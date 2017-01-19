Architectural biologist to give 2017 Kenneth A. Spencer Lecture
TED Senior Fellow Jessica Green will deliver the Kenneth A. Spencer Memorial Lecture at 7 p.m. Feb. 8 at The Commons in Spooner Hall. Her talk, "The Hidden City: Landscape, Urban Design, and the Microbial Universe," will explore the relationship between sustainable built environments and the study of microbes.
Start the conversation, or Read more at University of Kansas.
Add your comments below
Lawrence Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Man needs mental help
|12 hr
|oh_stop_it
|14
|Lawrence considering Indigenous Peoples Day to ... (Apr '16)
|Jan 9
|What happened to ...
|4
|How did Cindy Helms Rice die? (Jan '16)
|Jan 4
|jeffryhelmsbike
|14
|looking for a girl with the nickname Noodle
|Dec '16
|Karey
|5
|Is shopping on Mass st a hazard to your health? (Jan '16)
|Nov '16
|Go Lions
|14
|Audra Alarcon
|Oct '16
|Sunbird
|1
|#Legit #pain n #anxiety meds (Jun '15)
|Oct '16
|Diantha
|4
Find what you want!
Search Lawrence Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC