United Way of Greater Topeka lost mon...

United Way of Greater Topeka lost money in 2014, 2015

Wednesday Dec 7

Tuesday's surprising news that the top two leaders at United Way of Greater Topeka resigned without giving notice this week fueled speculation on Wednesday about what may have occurred. A United Way spokesperson maintained that the organization would not release additional details about the departure of Miriam Krehbiel, who was the CEO and president, and Kim Ribelin Cebula, the former vice president of resource development.

