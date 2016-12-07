United Way of Greater Topeka lost money in 2014, 2015
Tuesday's surprising news that the top two leaders at United Way of Greater Topeka resigned without giving notice this week fueled speculation on Wednesday about what may have occurred. A United Way spokesperson maintained that the organization would not release additional details about the departure of Miriam Krehbiel, who was the CEO and president, and Kim Ribelin Cebula, the former vice president of resource development.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Capital-Journal.
Add your comments below
Lawrence Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Man needs mental help
|Dec 13
|oh_stop_it
|10
|looking for a girl with the nickname Noodle
|Dec 8
|Karey
|5
|Sophie House Linwood KS (Jun '13)
|Nov 30
|Sam123
|38
|How did Cindy Helms Rice die? (Jan '16)
|Nov '16
|Ju-Ju
|13
|Is shopping on Mass st a hazard to your health? (Jan '16)
|Nov '16
|Go Lions
|14
|Audra Alarcon
|Oct '16
|Sunbird
|1
|#Legit #pain n #anxiety meds (Jun '15)
|Oct '16
|Diantha
|4
Find what you want!
Search Lawrence Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC