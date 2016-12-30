Topeka man injured in Kansas Turnpike...

Topeka man injured in Kansas Turnpike crash overnight

Friday Dec 30

Just after 10 p.m. on the Kansas Turnpike between Topeka and Lawrence near milepost 187.9, Albert Oyerly, 45, lost control of his 2008 Ford Expedition while changing lanes. The SUV then sideswiped Subaru Forester driven by Brett Martin, according the the Kansas Highway Patrol.

