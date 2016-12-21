Retiring KU professor invented widely used drugs for HIV
In this Wednesday, Dec. 14, 2016 photo, University of Kansas distinguished professor of pharmaceutical chemistry Valentino Stella poses at Simons Laboratories on West Campus of the University of Kansas in Lawrence, Kan. Stella is retiring at the end of this semester.
Start the conversation, or Read more at New Canaan News-Review.
Comments
Add your comments below
Lawrence Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Man needs mental help
|Dec 13
|oh_stop_it
|10
|looking for a girl with the nickname Noodle
|Dec 8
|Karey
|5
|Sophie House Linwood KS (Jun '13)
|Nov '16
|Sam123
|38
|How did Cindy Helms Rice die? (Jan '16)
|Nov '16
|Ju-Ju
|13
|Is shopping on Mass st a hazard to your health? (Jan '16)
|Nov '16
|Go Lions
|14
|Audra Alarcon
|Oct '16
|Sunbird
|1
|#Legit #pain n #anxiety meds (Jun '15)
|Oct '16
|Diantha
|4
Find what you want!
Search Lawrence Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC