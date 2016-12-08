Reflecting on the election, campaign operatives trumpet and scorn Trump's media dominance

Jennifer Palmieri, the director of communications for the Clinton campaign, discusses their campaigns path to the Democrat nomination during Thursday afternoon's Post-Election Conference panel discussion at the Dole Institute in Lawrence. Symone Sanders, the national press secretary for Bernie Sanders' campaign, talks about the struggle with getting media attention early on in the campaign during Thursday afternoon's Post-Election Conference panel discussion at the Dole Institute in Lawrence.

