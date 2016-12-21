Parents give school board hell after teacher accused of teaching whites are superior gets paid leave
Parents of South Middle School students in Lawrence, Kansas held a sit-in on a school board meeting Monday night after learning that the Board of Education reached a settlement with a teacher accused of racism, 41 Action News reports. In mid-October, the school placed sixth grade social studies teacher Chris Cobb on paid administrative leave over allegations that Cobb had made racist comments about black students in the classroom.
