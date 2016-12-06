Keys presented to 2 area women throug...

Keys presented to 2 area women through Washburn Tech's Recycled Rides program

Tuesday Dec 6 Read more: The Capital-Journal

Tanya Daniel, left, and Amanda Wallace stand in front of the white Dodge Caravan and the red Ford Fusion they would be driving home on Tuesday morning following a ceremony at Washburn Institute of Technology. Two women selected from among 22 applicants received keys for their new Recycled Rides during a ceremony Tuesday morning at Washburn Institute of Technology, 5724 S.W. Huntoon.

Lawrence, KS

