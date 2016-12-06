Keys presented to 2 area women through Washburn Tech's Recycled Rides program
Tanya Daniel, left, and Amanda Wallace stand in front of the white Dodge Caravan and the red Ford Fusion they would be driving home on Tuesday morning following a ceremony at Washburn Institute of Technology. Two women selected from among 22 applicants received keys for their new Recycled Rides during a ceremony Tuesday morning at Washburn Institute of Technology, 5724 S.W. Huntoon.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Capital-Journal.
Add your comments below
Lawrence Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Man needs mental help
|Dec 13
|oh_stop_it
|10
|looking for a girl with the nickname Noodle
|Dec 8
|Karey
|5
|Sophie House Linwood KS (Jun '13)
|Nov 30
|Sam123
|38
|How did Cindy Helms Rice die? (Jan '16)
|Nov '16
|Ju-Ju
|13
|Is shopping on Mass st a hazard to your health? (Jan '16)
|Nov '16
|Go Lions
|14
|Audra Alarcon
|Oct '16
|Sunbird
|1
|#Legit #pain n #anxiety meds (Jun '15)
|Oct '16
|Diantha
|4
Find what you want!
Search Lawrence Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC