Kansas Startup Launches New Product for Beer Lovers on Kickstarter

The DraftPak was created in a Lawrence, Kansas garage and improves the way keg beer is tapped and served. A Kickstarter campaign is active until Dec. 16. LAWRENCE, KANSAS, UNITED STATES, December 10, 2016 / EINPresswire.com / -- A garage inventor and hopeful business owner in Kansas thinks he's cracked the code of making cold beer even better.

