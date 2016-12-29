Kansas lawmaker says STAR Bonds legis...

Kansas lawmaker says STAR Bonds legislation needs hard look

Thursday Dec 29

A Kansas lawmaker said the economic development incentive tool that could finance a proposed outdoor activity center at a Lawrence lake will be examined during the upcoming legislative session. The Senate Commerce Committee is expected to conduct hearings on whether STAR bond authority should be allowed to continue, the Lawrence Journal-World reported.

