Kansas Fan's Hysterical Rant about Suspended Forward Carlton...
Last week, sophomore Kansas forward Carlton Bragg was arrested and charged with misdemeanor battery for his role in an incident that involved a female Kansas student, Saleeha Soofi, who also was arrested but released without charges. Naturally, this incident has spawned a lot of vehemently held opinions in and around Lawrence, Kan., but you'll have a hard time finding one that combines the vocal pitch and gamut-running takes of this caller to 810 WHB radio in Kansas City, and host Kevin Kietzman, a Kansas State graduate .
