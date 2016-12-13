Kansas Fan's Hysterical Rant about Suspended Forward Carlton...

Kansas Fan's Hysterical Rant about Su...

Last week, sophomore Kansas forward Carlton Bragg was arrested and charged with misdemeanor battery for his role in an incident that involved a female Kansas student, Saleeha Soofi, who also was arrested but released without charges. Naturally, this incident has spawned a lot of vehemently held opinions in and around Lawrence, Kan., but you'll have a hard time finding one that combines the vocal pitch and gamut-running takes of this caller to 810 WHB radio in Kansas City, and host Kevin Kietzman, a Kansas State graduate .

