Dylann Roof hesitates just a moment b...

Dylann Roof hesitates just a moment before confessing

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Dec 9 Read more: ABC 27

Army-Navy is America's Game. That's the way Jeff Monken sees it, and he brings a solid argument to back up the assertion.

Start the conversation, or Read more at ABC 27.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Lawrence Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Man needs mental help Dec 13 oh_stop_it 10
looking for a girl with the nickname Noodle Dec 8 Karey 5
Sophie House Linwood KS (Jun '13) Nov 30 Sam123 38
How did Cindy Helms Rice die? (Jan '16) Nov '16 Ju-Ju 13
Is shopping on Mass st a hazard to your health? (Jan '16) Nov '16 Go Lions 14
Audra Alarcon Oct '16 Sunbird 1
#Legit #pain n #anxiety meds (Jun '15) Oct '16 Diantha 4
See all Lawrence Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Lawrence Forum Now

Lawrence Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Lawrence Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Bill Clinton
  3. Syria
  4. Wall Street
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Iran
  2. Death Penalty
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Ebola
  5. Mexico
 

Lawrence, KS

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,798 • Total comments across all topics: 277,316,778

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC