Community-sourced education venture kicks off in downtown Lawrence
The possibilities are limitless, said Katie Winter, a Lawrence native with a background in education and advocacy who returned to her hometown last year after several years working in New York and New Mexico. Winter recently launched a project called the Lawrence Laboratory, which is based on a community-sourced education concept.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Capital-Journal.
Add your comments below
Lawrence Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Man needs mental help
|Dec 13
|oh_stop_it
|10
|looking for a girl with the nickname Noodle
|Dec 8
|Karey
|5
|Sophie House Linwood KS (Jun '13)
|Nov 30
|Sam123
|38
|How did Cindy Helms Rice die? (Jan '16)
|Nov '16
|Ju-Ju
|13
|Is shopping on Mass st a hazard to your health? (Jan '16)
|Nov '16
|Go Lions
|14
|Audra Alarcon
|Oct '16
|Sunbird
|1
|#Legit #pain n #anxiety meds (Jun '15)
|Oct '16
|Diantha
|4
Find what you want!
Search Lawrence Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC