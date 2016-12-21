City of Lawrence looks for relief in food desert
As Lance Fahy does his grocery shopping, there is hustle in his step. He leaves his cart behind as he surveys the length of a meat cooler, stopping his lateral shuffle along its edge here and there to check prices.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Hutchinson News, Hutchinson Kansas.
Comments
Add your comments below
Lawrence Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Man needs mental help
|Dec 13
|oh_stop_it
|10
|looking for a girl with the nickname Noodle
|Dec 8
|Karey
|5
|Sophie House Linwood KS (Jun '13)
|Nov 30
|Sam123
|38
|How did Cindy Helms Rice die? (Jan '16)
|Nov '16
|Ju-Ju
|13
|Is shopping on Mass st a hazard to your health? (Jan '16)
|Nov '16
|Go Lions
|14
|Audra Alarcon
|Oct '16
|Sunbird
|1
|#Legit #pain n #anxiety meds (Jun '15)
|Oct '16
|Diantha
|4
Find what you want!
Search Lawrence Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC