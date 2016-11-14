Kwik Way Slows to a Halt
All 11 Kwik Way Inc. convenience stores in the Billings, Mont., area will be closed by Saturday night, reported the Associated Press. Owner Theresa Jenkins said it was difficult for the chain to compete with larger corporations, she and other longtime employees are ready to retire and her children are not interested in taking over the business her parents started in 1964.
Start the conversation, or Read more at CSP.
Add your comments below
Laurel Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|truth about the jews and israel
|Dec 19
|TOMMY AMAZON
|1
|Judge Todd G. (Feb '14)
|Dec 7
|Nasti
|2
|Attorney: Oil patch murderer needs treatment, n...
|Dec 5
|Realist
|1
|Richard Opper, Montana DPHHS Can't Understand S...
|Dec 5
|Don Birkholz
|1
|"Ted Cruz is Lucifer in the Flesh" (May '16)
|Nov '16
|AIPAC is evil
|3
|RV spot (Sep '12)
|Feb '16
|Matt Western
|2
|Help me find him (Aug '11)
|Dec '14
|Shhhh
|2
Find what you want!
Search Laurel Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC