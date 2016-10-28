State, federal agency seek damages fo...

State, federal agency seek damages for Yellowstone oil spill

Oct 28, 2016 Read more: NewsOK.com

The state of Montana and U.S. Department of Interior say they'll seek compensation for environmental damages caused by a 30,000-gallon pipeline spill into the Yellowstone River. Most of the oil from Bridger Pipeline Company's 2015 spill near the North Dakota border was never recovered.

