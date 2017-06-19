Where is Waldo? Pine Belt woman seeks ironically named peacock
Waldo and Thelma, two white peacocks, went missing Sunday after someone opened their cages thinking chickens were inside. Thelma was captured quickly, but Waldo is still on the run.
