Where is Waldo? Pine Belt woman seeks...

Where is Waldo? Pine Belt woman seeks ironically named peacock

Tuesday Jun 20

Waldo and Thelma, two white peacocks, went missing Sunday after someone opened their cages thinking chickens were inside. Thelma was captured quickly, but Waldo is still on the run.

