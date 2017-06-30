Suspect charged in Laurel shooting

Suspect charged in Laurel shooting

Laurel police responded to a shooting report at the 1600 block of North 1st Ave. on Monday at around 10:20 p.m. It was reported that that the victim had been shot at while standing in the front yard and that shots had also been fired at the residence, according to a press release from the Laurel Police Department. No one was injured in the shooting, and the suspect was identified as Douglas Heidelberg, 27. Heidelberg turned himself in to Laurel police on Tuesday and was charged with attempted aggravated assault and shooting into an occupied dwelling, according to the press release.

