Police: Laurel man charged after pointing gun at officer

A Laurel man accused of pointing a gun at a Jones County corrections officer earlier this month will make his initial appearance in court Thursday. Authorities said 26-year-old Jonathan Jones knew the corrections officer from a previous jail sentence.

