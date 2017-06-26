Photo credit: JCJC

Wednesday Jun 21 Read more: WDAM-TV Hattiesburg

For the first time since the Mississippi Integrated Basic Education and Skills Training program was implemented at Jones County Junior College two years ago, six students graduated from the new Health Care Assistants program. The recent graduates included Valerie Brown of Ellisville; Kelvin Clark of Ellisville; Katharine Jacobson McGhee of Moselle; Oshanna Simmons of Laurel; Octavia Williams of Shubuta and Matthew Williamson of Seminary.

