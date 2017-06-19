Matted dogs found in Jones County barn

Matted dogs found in Jones County barn

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Jun 8 Read more: WDAM-TV Hattiesburg

Southern Cross Animal Rescue said when they received pictures of two dogs found in a barn Monday night, they had to act fast. "We try to help those who won't be helped, the worst of the worst.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WDAM-TV Hattiesburg.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Laurel Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
good doctors who are not afraid to prescribe pa... (Jun '10) Mar '17 Marcus 103
Alex Hodge (Aug '08) Mar '17 Reckoning 117
Frank and Martha Jenkins (Oct '16) Mar '17 JDH 2
News Leslie Criss: Mississippi Picnic in Central Par... Jan '17 Nothing but LGBTQ 4
Danyel Jan '17 DontgiveaF 1
19 year old girl, trying to get on her feet!!! Dec '16 Mariko 1
Pain doctors who are not afraid to write strong... (Dec '16) Dec '16 Polo1 1
See all Laurel Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Laurel Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flash Flood Watch for Jones County was issued at June 20 at 4:20PM CDT

Laurel Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Laurel Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. U.S. Open
  2. Health Care
  3. Supreme Court
  4. North Korea
  5. Syria
  1. Iran
  2. China
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Cuba
  5. Kentucky Derby
 

Laurel, MS

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,850 • Total comments across all topics: 281,898,729

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC