Laurel shooting victim lives on through organ donation
The mother of a woman shot earlier this month in the Windermere Subdivision is still looking for answers about what led to her daughter's death but finds comfort knowing she lives on in others. Madeline Herrington remembers her 23-year-old daughter Katherine Sinclair as a person who cared for others more than herself.
