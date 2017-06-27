Jones County DA reveals new details about Windermere death investigation
Laurel leaders are still waiting on evidence results in a death investigation in the Windermere Subdivision, and the district attorney is preparing to present the case to a grand jury. Laurel police officers and paramedics found 23-year-old Katherine Sinclair inside of car at a home on Windermere Boulevard on June 1 with a single gunshot wound to the head, according to Jones County District Attorney Tony Buckley.
