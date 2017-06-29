Jones Co. teen charged with rape

Jones Co. teen charged with rape

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Read more: WDAM-TV Hattiesburg

A Jones County man has been charged with rape after an inappropriate sexual encounter with a juvenile was reported to authorities, according to the sheriff. The sheriff said Saturday a family member of a 13 year-old female contacted the Jones County Sheriff's Department regarding the incident involving Jordan Beasley, 19 of Laurel.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WDAM-TV Hattiesburg.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Laurel Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Pascagoula city attorney who raised ethics conc... Jun 25 not much shrimp 1
Alex Hodge (Aug '08) Mar '17 Reckoning 117
Frank and Martha Jenkins (Oct '16) Mar '17 JDH 2
News Leslie Criss: Mississippi Picnic in Central Par... Jan '17 Nothing but LGBTQ 4
Danyel Jan '17 DontgiveaF 1
19 year old girl, trying to get on her feet!!! (Dec '16) Dec '16 Mariko 1
Pain doctors who are not afraid to write strong... (Dec '16) Dec '16 Polo1 1
See all Laurel Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Laurel Forum Now

Laurel Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Laurel Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. China
  5. Supreme Court
  1. North Korea
  2. Tornado
  3. Wildfires
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Syria
 

Laurel, MS

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,620 • Total comments across all topics: 282,134,247

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC