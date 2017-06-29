Jones Co. teen charged with rape
A Jones County man has been charged with rape after an inappropriate sexual encounter with a juvenile was reported to authorities, according to the sheriff. The sheriff said Saturday a family member of a 13 year-old female contacted the Jones County Sheriff's Department regarding the incident involving Jordan Beasley, 19 of Laurel.
