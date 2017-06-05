Clarke Co. capital murder suspect caught in Laurel motel
Laurel police arrested a man wanted out of Clarke County for capital murder Monday morning, according to Jones County Sheriff Alex Hodge. In a tweet, Hodge said the suspect, Joshua Alan Miller, was taken into custody without incident at the Laurel Ramada Ramada Inn.
