A death investigation is underway in ...

A death investigation is underway in Laurel. Source: RNN

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Jun 5 Read more: WDAM-TV Hattiesburg

LPD issued a statement saying that they are awaiting results from Sinclair's autopsy in reference to the forensic evidence in the case. LPD is also communicating with the Jones County District Attorney and his staff to make sure proper course of action is taken in the case, according to Captain Tommy Cox with LPD.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WDAM-TV Hattiesburg.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Laurel Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
good doctors who are not afraid to prescribe pa... (Jun '10) Mar '17 Marcus 103
Alex Hodge (Aug '08) Mar '17 Reckoning 117
Frank and Martha Jenkins (Oct '16) Mar '17 JDH 2
News Leslie Criss: Mississippi Picnic in Central Par... Jan '17 Nothing but LGBTQ 4
Danyel Jan '17 DontgiveaF 1
19 year old girl, trying to get on her feet!!! Dec '16 Mariko 1
Pain doctors who are not afraid to write strong... (Dec '16) Dec '16 Polo1 1
See all Laurel Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Laurel Forum Now

Laurel Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Laurel Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Libya
  2. U.S. Open
  3. Cuba
  4. Iran
  5. China
  1. North Korea
  2. Health Care
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Mexico
 

Laurel, MS

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 18,133 • Total comments across all topics: 281,853,067

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC