We Finally Know Why We Can't See All the Rooms on Our Favorite HGTV Remodels

They always show off the new master bath with a subway-tiled shower, the open floor plan that gives the growing family extra space, or the skylight in the new all-white kitchen, but they completely skip the rest of the house. Do these people not have bedrooms for their children? It leaves viewers with a lot of questions, like: Are the extra rooms not remodeled? Do the extra rooms not fit within the already insanely high budgets? Are the families stuck with wall-to-wall beige carpeting and low ceilings forever? Finally, as Country Living pointed out , an HGTV star has given fans some answers.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Southern Accents.