Two vehicle accident injures two
According to the Jones County Fire Council, Powers Volunteer Fire Department responded to the scene of the accident to find a pickup truck with extensive damage to its rear-end to the shoulder of the road, and an SUV with extensive damage to its front-end in the median several yards ahead of the pickup truck. The driver and passenger of the pickup truck were both transported by EMServ ambulance to South Central Regional Medical Center in Laurel for treatment of their injuries.
