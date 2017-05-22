Officials: Man charged after bringing ecstasy into jail
Jones County Officials said a man arrested in Laurel had ecstasy in his pocket when he was booked into jail. Seneca Mealus Williams is charged with providing false information to law enforcement by the Laurel Police Department.
